Hungry Blazers plot Equity Bank heist

Two mouth-watering clashes will be the highlight of second leg of Kenya Volleyball Federation men's National League at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi this weekend.

Equity Bank will be keen to get the better of Trailblazers on Saturday, while Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) take on record champions General Service Unit (GSU) on Sunday.

Six Equity players decamped to newly formed Trailblazers and it remains to be seen how they will perform against their former employer. Trailblazers assistant coach Richard Joseph is buoyant ahead of the tie.

"We have prepared well and a win over Equity will give us confidence as we start new life in the league. Of course all eyes will be on this particular match considering some players crossed over and they would want to see who will have the final laugh," said Joseph.

Middle blocker Derrick Apat, outside hitters Juliard Mbappe and David Neeke, opposite attacker Moses Omondi, libero James Mutero and setter Jean Claude ditched the bankers for Trailblazers.

Equity Bank team manager Nicholas Bitok remained tight-lipped ahead of the match.

At the same time, KDF coach Elisha Aliwa is optimistic they will get it right when they play GSU on Sunday.

KDF suffered identical 3-2 losses to the paramilitary side during last year's play-offs and Nandi County Governor Cup last November.

"We hope to finish the work this time round. But first things first, if we can beat Kenya Forest Service (KFS) on Saturday which is also a good side then it will give us courage and confidence to face GSU," said Aliwa.

GSU's experienced player David Kirwa 'Tonje' remained coy saying whoever will have prepared well will carry the day.

In other matches slated for Saturday, Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) take on newcomers Nyanza Prisons, Kenya Army play Administration Police, while 2016 champions Kenya Prisons host Central Prisons.

Prisons Nairobi will square it out with Western Prisons, GSU entertain Prisons Mombasa before Vihiga County take on Prisons Rift Valley.

Meanwhile, KVF second vice chairman David Kilundo will vie for the chairman position in the upcoming elections scheduled for June.

Kilundo, Kenya Prisons women's team manager, said he is best-suited to take the sport to the next level.

"I have served in different managerial roles not only in volleyball but also in athletics and I believe I have come of age to serve at the top. I have wealth of experience and skills to take over from outgoing chairman Waithaka Kioni who has done an excellent job during his reign," said Kilundo.

"I also believe it's time for team managers to lead the federation and more so Prisons who have contributed players to the national teams and different teams to the league. It will be a fulfilling reward," he added.

Prisons have newly formed Nyanza (men)and Central (men), Mombasa (men) Rift Valley (men), Nairobi (men and women), Western (men) and Kenya Prisons (men and women) in the league.

Fixtures (all matches at Nyayo Stadium)

Saturday

KPA v Prisons Nyanza 10am

Kenya Army v AP 10am

Prisons Central v Prisons Kenya 12pm

Trailblazers v Equity Bank 12pm

Prisons Nairobi v Prisons Western 2pm

Prisons Mombasa v GSU 2pm

KDF v Kenya Forest Service 4pm