Blazers dig deep to break Equity Bank's safe

Newcomers TrailBlazers men's team Saturday held their nerve to see off Equity Bank 3-2 (23-25, 25-18, 15-25, 26-24, 16-14) during the second leg of Kenya Volleyball Federation National League at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

Blazers, coached by Geoffrey Omondi dug deep as they came from a set down to edge out the stubborn bankers.

Blazers will now play 2016 champions Kenya Prisons on Sunday in another tricky clash. Omondi conceded that it was a tough match but he's optimistic they will carry the day.

"The win against Equity is water under the bridge now and our focus now shifts to the tie against Prisons. We don't have a game plan but we are raring to go against them.They have a good coach in David Lung'aho but let's wait and see what happens," said Omondi, a former national men's team coach.

Meanwhile, Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) defeated Kenya Forest Service (KFS) 3-1(25-13, 13-25, 25-17, 25-22) to start their title campaign on high.

KDF coach Elisha Aliwa was cautious ahead of Sunday's clash against record champions General Service Unit (GSU). The paramilitary side Saturday defeated Prisons Mombasa 3-0 (25-18, 25-23, 25-14).

"It's a good place to start at. We want to overturn the results when we play GSU. We have snatched two sets in our recent meetings and I hope we go all the way on Sunday," said Aliwa.

In other matches played at the same venue, Kenya Army shocked Administration Police (AP) 3-2 (17-25, 25-23, 21-25, 25-21, 15-11) while Prisons Nairobi reigned supreme over Prisons Western 3-0 (25-21, 25-17, 26-24).

Kenya Ports Authority beat Prisons Nyanza 3-1 (22-25, 25-16, 25-17, 25-17).

Sunday fixtures

Prisons Nyanza v Prisons Riftvalley 10am

KFS v Vihiga County 10am

GSU v KDF 12pm

Western Prisons v Mombasa Prisons 12

Equity Bank v Nairobi Prisons 2pm

Kenya Prisons v Trailblazers 2pm

AP v Prisons Central 4pm