Blazers dig deep to break Equity Bank's safe

Trailblazers v Equity Bank

Equity Bank men's volleyball team pair of Julius Shaban and Nobestus Maiyo mount blocks against Trailblazer's Derrick Apat during their Kenya Volleyball Federation National League match at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on February 12, 2022.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Agnes Makhandia

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Blazers, coached by Geoffrey Omondi dug deep as they came from a set down to edge out the stubborn bankers
  • Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) defeated Kenya Forest Service (KFS) 3-1(25-13, 13-25, 25-17, 25-22) to start their title campaign on high
  • Kenya Army shocked Administration Police (AP) 3-2 (17-25, 25-23, 21-25, 25-21, 15-11) while Prisons Nairobi reigned supreme over Prisons Western 3-0 (25-21, 25-17, 26-24)

Newcomers TrailBlazers men's team Saturday held their nerve to see off Equity Bank 3-2 (23-25, 25-18, 15-25, 26-24, 16-14) during the second leg of Kenya Volleyball Federation National League at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

