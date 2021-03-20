Top volleyball clubs jostle for play-offs positions

  • The top four teams at the end of regular season will proceed to the play-offs with two legs remaining
  • Champions Kenya Prisons top the log with 12 points from four matches and remain unbeaten having won against Kenya Pipeline 3-1
  • Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) reigned supreme against Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) 3-1 to dislodge Pipeline from third spot with nine points from four matches


The race for Kenya Volleyball Federation play-offs slot is finally taking shape following the completion of third leg at Nyayo National Stadium Indoor Arena, Nairobi on Friday.

