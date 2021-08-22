Tokyo Paralympics to open under shadow of pandemic

Tokyo Paralympic Games Flame

Government officials light the platform to complete the "flame of Tokyo" during a "flame gathering event" for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Torch Relay at the Metropolitan Government Building in Tokyo on August 20, 2021, ahead of the start of the Paralympic Games on August 24.

Photo credit: Philip Fong | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • As at the Olympics, the event will be marked by strict virus rules, with almost all spectators banned and tough restrictions on athletes and other participants
  • Competitors can only enter the Paralympic Village shortly before their event and must leave within 48 hours of the end of their competition
  • Stutzman is among those likely to be appearing on the medal podium during the Games, which will see 4,400 athletes from around 160 national teams competing

Tokyo

