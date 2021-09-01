Tokyo Paralympics Notebook - Day 9

Sports Chief Administrative Secretary Simon Kachapin

Sports Chief Administrative Secretary Simon Kachapin (fourth right) when he paid a courtesy call on Kenya's Ambassador to Japan Tabu Irina (fourth from left) and embassy staff on September 1, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Elias Makori

Editor (Sports), Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Ambassador Irina was at the men’s and women’s marathon races in Sapporo where she handed over the national flag to Eliud Kipchoge and Peris Jepchirchir after their victories
  • The Nagoya Women’s Marathon has announced its plan to hold the Nagoya Women’s Marathon 2022 with 22,000 participants, on the same scale as before the Covid-19 pandemic started
  • Japan’s vehicle industry is already adjusting to this wave of electrification, with petroleum and diesel engine-related subcontractors forced to go out of business

CAS Kachapin lauds Kenyan embassy role in Olympics, Paralympics

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.