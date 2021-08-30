Tokyo Paralympics Notebook - Day 7

Japan’s Prime Minister takes first day off in six months!

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga took a whole day off on Sunday for the first time since March 28, spending all day long at his apartment room in Tokyo’s Akasaka district, newspaper reports here say.

The PM “has been working every day since March, going to the Prime Minister’s Office or the prime minister’s private residence even on weekends and holidays to help tackle the coronavirus pandemic and meet with experts,” the Japan Times reported.

“He worked during the Bon summer holidays to cope with risks of disasters caused by heavy rain in various parts of Japan.

While he told reporters on August 20 that he was in good physical condition although he had not taken a summer vacation, people around him were concerned about his health, with some saying he looked tired and had gloomy eyes,” the newspaper reported.

Social distancing enhanced to protect para athletes as student spectators shielded from press

Greater social distance has been created between athletes and journalists at media areas after the transition from the Olympic Games to the Paralympics.

Mainly because on increased Covid-19 vigilance, and also because the physically challenged require more space due to use of wheelchairs and guides.

For the Paralympics, a select number schoolchildren is being allowed to venues but also under strict regulations.

“In order to protect their privacy, if you wish to interview school staff or pupils, you should obtain permission in advance from the respective school principals,” a notice in media centres at venues says.