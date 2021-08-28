Tokyo Paralympics Notebook - Day 5

Kazunori Hirotani

Kazunori Hirotani (right) receives a present from Kenya's deputy chef de mission to the Tokyo Olympic Games, Shoaib Vayani. 
 

Photo credit: Elias Makori | Nation Media Group

By  Elias Makori

Editor (Sports), Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Japan’s Kazunori Hirotani has been the ubiquitous character during the Olympic and Paralympic Games here
  • To guard against the spread of the coronavirus, guests here for the Paralympic Games are having to be kept away from locals, just as was the case during the Olympic Games
  • International Paralympic Committee (IPC) President Andrew Parsons was at hand to personally welcome Afghan athletes Zakia Khudadadi and Hossain Rasouli

Indefatigable Hirotani keeps Kenyan contingent here comfortable and happy 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.