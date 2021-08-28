Tokyo Paralympics Notebook - Day 5

Indefatigable Hirotani keeps Kenyan contingent here comfortable and happy

******

If you’ve got any challenge, Hirotani-san will fix it! Japan’s Kazunori Hirotani has been the ubiquitous character during the Olympic and Paralympic Games here. Hirotani-san, or Mr Hirotani, is the chairman of the Foundation for the support of the United Nations, Inc. and was the engine behind Kenya’s pre-Olympic Games training camp in Kurume City. Hirotani-san brokered the Kurume deal for Kenya and has been on hand to assist the Kenyan delegations to both the Olympic and Paralympic Games. “I have been planning Kenya’s stay here for the last six years, among other things selecting the most suitable camp for the pre-Olympic preparations,” Hirotani-san explains. “I also helped in negotiating the training camp’s costs,” he adds.

Separate lifts, separate dining halls, separate wings for Olympic, Paralympic guests

******

To guard against the spread of the coronavirus, guests here for the Paralympic Games are having to be kept away from locals, just as was the case during the Olympic Games. “We do understand that the ‘separation’ policy the hotel is requesting you to follow may be somehow unpleasant and we truly apologise for that,” a notice in the elevator of our Ginza district hotel reads. “But we would also like to highlight the fact that it's not a hotel decision. In fact, we are simply following the rules that the Tokyo Olympic Committee has issued regarding the above situation.” The separation also applies in dining facilities and use of elevators.

Excitement as Afghan competitors arrive in Paralympic Village after troubled run-up

******