Tokyo Paralympics Notebook - Day 4

Robots making life more comfortable for Paralympic athletes, officials and media

******

Tokyo Paralympics organisers have deployed several robots at competition venues and other public amenities to make lives of competing athletes, officials and media more comfortable. The organisers have spared no efforts in making public amenities more accessible to people with disabilities. On Thursday, I came across one robot that was handing out wet towels to journalists and other workers at the Tokyo National Stadium to help fight the heat. One of the robots even had a camera attached and was freely taking photographs that were processed instantly and handed out for free. The robots are programmed to speak various languages.

Concern as over 130,000 meals go to waste of food at Games

******

It is being reported here that over 130,000 boxed meals have gone to waste at the Olympic and Paralympic Games with over 4,000 meals being thrown away at the July 23 opening ceremony of the Olympic Games alone at the National Stadium. More similar wastage has been reported at the various competition venues. But organisers have pledged to cut the waste and donate any extra food to those in need, saying they have reduced food waste by between 10 to 20 percent. “The organisers plan to donate left over bread and other items that don’t spoil quickly to food banks,” Tokyo 2020 spokesman Takaya Masanori told a press briefing yesterday.

Child suicide rates in Japan rise over first half of this year, report says

******