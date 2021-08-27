Tokyo Paralympics Notebook - Day 4

Elias Makori and two robots

Nation Media Group’s Sports Managing Editor Elias Makori poses with two robots at the Tokyo National Stadium on August 27, 2021. The robots are being used to help out especially the physically challenged during the Paralympic Games.

Photo credit: Pool | Nation Media Group

By  Elias Makori

Editor (Sports), Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • One of the robots even had a camera attached and was freely taking photographs that were processed instantly and handed out for free
  • Organisers have pledged to cut the waste and donate any extra food to those in need, saying they have reduced food waste by between 10 to 20 percent
  • For the entire of last year, 499 children committed suicide

Robots making life more comfortable for Paralympic athletes, officials and media

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.