Tokyo Paralympics Notebook - Day 3

To go or not to go, that’s the main question for Japan’s school children

*****

The debate over whether schoolchildren should be allowed at venues to watch the Paralympic Games continued Thursday with some municipalities unsure of whether it’s a good idea to allow the children in when cases of Covid-19 are on the rise in Japan. Earlier this month while announcing a fan ban on the Games, Paralympic organisers allowed students to attend events in person. However, most public schools in Tokyo have dropped plans to allow the students into venues with some 20,583 having been granted permission to follow the Games in person.

Latvia’s DJ Richy Rich spinning his way to Paralympic fame and glory

******

Several of the athletes at the Paralympic Games are involved in other professions in their normal, day-to-day lives. Like Latvian dressage rider Rihard Snikus who is a Paralympic athlete by day and a DJ by night, playing as “DJ Richy Rich” in Latvian clubs and wedding venues. “Music has helped me cope with my disability. As a man with limited movements and big speech problems, it’s been a way of getting out of my comfort zone. It helps prove I’m the same as everyone else, just a little more unique. It would be hard to find another professional athlete who is so versatile,” he says. Belgium’s Griet Hoet is a schoolteacher back home in Brussels. Asked if her students would have watched her compete Thursday, she said: “Probably not now because it's night there, although it would be a good reason to get to stay up.”

Sitting volleyball player plays while pregnant, shows dedication to game

******