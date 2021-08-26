Tokyo Paralympics Notebook - Day 3

Paralympic Games

Japanese students, wearing masks and observing socially distanced seating, watch as spectators the goalball match between USA and Brazil at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at the Makuhari Messe Hall in Tokyo on August 26, 2021. 

Photo credit: Yasuyoshi Chiba | AFP

By  Elias Makori

Editor (Sports), Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Earlier this month while announcing a fan ban on the Games, Paralympic organisers allowed students to attend events in person
  • Belgium’s Griet Hoet is a schoolteacher back home in Brussels
  • United States sitting volleyball player Lora Webster is competing at the Paralympic Games while pregnant for the second time in her career, the even’s information portal reported Thursday

To go or not to go, that’s the main question for Japan’s school children

