Tokyo Paralympics Notebook - Day 3

APM

Toyota’s Olympic and Paralympic Games golf cart, dubbed “APM”, short for Accessible People Mover, seen in this photo taken on August 25, 2021.

Photo credit: Elias Makori | Nation Media Group

By  Elias Makori

Editor (Sports), Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Dawn Café in the capital Tokyo is the talk of town. Not so much for what’s on the menu, but for its “waiters” and “waitresses.”
  • The café in central Tokyo’s Nihonbashi district has around 20 miniature robots fitted with cameras, a microphone and a speaker to allow effective communication with customers and operators who work remotely, including Michio Imai who is based 800 kilometres away in Hiroshima.

Toyota’s futuristic golf cart turning heads at Paralympic Games

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.