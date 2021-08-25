Tokyo Paralympics Notebook - Day 3

Toyota’s futuristic golf cart turning heads at Paralympic Games

The other day, we sampled Toyota’s new mobile toilet. The Japanese auto manufacturer, meanwhile, also rolled out a futuristic golf cart that is being used for local running at competition venues.

Dubbed “APM”, short for Accessible People Mover, the van-sized, open-air, three-row full-electric people mover can seat five passengers and one driver at a time.

Toyota has thrown some of its funkiest concept vehicles into life as real, road-running models during the Olympic and Paralympic Games, including an operating version of the Concept-i, an egg-shaped electric vehicle that senses a person's emotions using artificial intelligence.

Toyota is the official "mobility partner" of the Olympics and Paralympics Games.

Tokyo robot café takes catering to a whole new level

Dawn Café in the capital Tokyo is the talk of town. Not so much for what’s on the menu, but for its “waiters” and “waitresses.”

The café in central Tokyo’s Nihonbashi district has around 20 miniature robots fitted with cameras, a microphone and a speaker to allow effective communication with customers and operators who work remotely, including Michio Imai who is based 800 kilometres away in Hiroshima.

The café also has a barrister robot dressed in a brown apron that makes coffee at a corner of the restaurant. The concept is the brainchild of Kentaro Yoshifuji, co-founder of the Ory Laboratory, a company that manufactures the robots.

Japan turns to ‘antibody cocktail’ for Covid-19 treatment

Medics in Japan hope that an “anti-body cocktail” treatment will assist their fight against Covid-19. They are hoping to broaden the use of the drug’s use beyond hospitalised patients, Tokyo media reported yesterday.

“A mixture of the monoclonal antibodies casirivimab and imdevimab, the intravenous therapy has been shown in clinical trials overseas to be highly effective in preventing patients from developing severe Covid-19 symptoms.