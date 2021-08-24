Tokyo Paralympics Notebook - Day 2

Kenya’s indefatigable Ambassador Irina keeps fire burning despite Covid-19 hurdles

******

With strict Covid-19 regulations in place, even barring members of diplomatic missions accredited to Tokyo from interacting with their athletes and officials, Kenya’s Ambassador to Tokyo, Tabu Irina, has not been deterred from making Kenyans feel at home here in Japan.

From Zoom meet-and-greets to regular telephone calls and media updates, Kenya’s top envoy here has kept herself, and the mission, abreast of every single development in Team Kenya’s camp.

Today, she will meet Kenya’s Paralympians via zoom just to make sure they are well taken care of ahead of the start of competition.

Ambassador Irina also ensured Team Kenya’s pre-Olympics training camp in Kurume, Fukuoka Prefecture, went on smoothly without incident. Arigato gozaimasu Balozi!

Professor-sportswoman seeks to teach rivals a few lessons outside engineering

******

Rossana Pasquino is a lady of many worlds. The Italian will be competing in fencing at these Games, probably a welcome distraction from the lectures in chemical engineering she offers to over 1,000 academics back home at the University of Naples Federico II where she graduated with a PhD in chemical engineering in 2008.

“I manage to balance my two parallel lives pretty nicely,” Pasquino told journalists here.

“I am successful in both, but I have no time to do anything else. I work from 9am to 6pm, then I train from 6pm to 9pm. And my day is over.”

Pasquino completed postdoctoral studies in Belgium and Greece and has authored more than 50 scientific papers.

Her workload in managing students, directing laboratory research and attending international conferences was impressive enough before she took up fencing in 2013.

Ever wondered why Japanese are good with their electronics? Here’s why

******

Growing up in Nairobi’s Eastlands and back in the village in Nyamira County, our favourite playthings were work-out tyres and toy cars, the latter made out of, among other things, mud.

Meanwhile, in Japan, computer programming education is mandatory for elementary school under revised curriculum guidelines.

And now, high school students are required to take a new course, “Information Study I,” a fresh subject that includes computer programming.

At kindergarten level, there’s even an annual nationwide competition among children on who will make the most practical mini robot.