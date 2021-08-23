Tokyo Paralympics Notebook - Day 1

The car in front, sorry, toilet, is always a Toyota

******

Toyota Motor Corporation has partnered with a housing company to develop a futuristic mobile toilet that will be used during the Paralympic Games which start Tuesday.

The mini-van-like 4.7-metre long, 2.2-metre wide and 2.7-metre high toilet has an accessible ramp with a gentle slope in conformity with International Paralympic Committee (IPC) guidelines.

The beautiful innovation, a partnership between Toyota and housing company Lixil Corporation, will be used at today’s opening ceremony and during the marathon and other outdoor events, including the closing ceremony.

Innovation to beat the deadly coronavirus

******

With Covid-19 cases on the rise, Japanese authorities are throwing into motion several mitigation measures, the most dramatic being the setting up of “oxygen stations” to compliment hospital services.

At least nine prefectures (provinces) are setting up such facilities at unoccupied hospitals, designated accommodation facilities and even hotels.

“The situation is very serious, and no matter how hard we try, our medical resources are reaching their limit,” Ibaraki Governor Kazuhiko Oigawa told journalists here.

Oigawa province is setting up an oxygen station at a hotel where patients will also receive medication and intravenous drips.

Coronavirus-fuelled ‘romance scams’ on the rise

With physical assembly discouraged as a way of fighting the spread of the coronavirus, dating apps have become popular here with matchmakers making a tidy sum.

However, with increased use of these apps, cases of offenders stealing money from people they get in touch with through such apps is also on the rise.