Tokyo Olympics schedule: Kenyans in action in 1500m semis
The seventh day of athletics at the Tokyo Olympics takes place on Wednesday. Nation.Africa presents the schedule for Day 6:
3am Men’s decathlon
3:10am Women’s high jump qualification
3:40am Women’s heptathlon
4am Women’s 4x100 relay – round one
4.30am Medal ceremony, 800m (Gold – Emmanuel Korir, Silver – Ferguson Rotich)
5am Men’s triple jump final
5:05am Men’s shot put final
5:30am Men’s 4x100m rely – round one
5:55am Men’s 110m hurdles final
10.30am Men’s 20km race walk final
1pm Women’s pole vault final
1:25pm Women’s 4x400m relay – round one
2pm Men’s 1,500m semi-finals (Charles Simotwo, Timothy Cheruiyot)
3pm Men’s 400m final