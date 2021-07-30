Tokyo Olympics: Ruthless Great Britain sink Kenya Lionesses

Christabel Lindo

Kenya's Christabel Lindo  breaks away from Hirini Sarah of New Zealand to score a try in their women's pool A match during the Rugby Sevens on day six of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Stadium on July 29, 2021 in Chofu, Tokyo, Japan.

Photo credit: Joan Pereruan | Nation Media Group

By  Elias Makori

Editor (Sports), Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kenya had on Thursday gone down 35-12 and 29-7 to Russia and New Zealand in their opening match at the Tokyo Olympics.
  • Joyce Jasmine scored Great Britain's opening try which was easily converted by Natasha Hunt before Abi Burton extended their lead with an unconverted try.
  • Jasmine would complete her brace, and Breat Britain's third try of the match to ensure they go for the breather 17-0 up.

In Tokyo

