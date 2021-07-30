Tokyo Olympics: Ruthless Great Britain sink Kenya Lionesses

In Tokyo

Kenya Lionesses lost their third straight match after falling 31-0 to a ruthless Great Britain side in their preliminary round tie at the Tokyo Olympic Stadium on Friday.

Kenya had on Thursday gone down 35-12 and 29-7 to Russia and New Zealand in their opening match at the Tokyo Olympics.

Joyce Jasmine scored Great Britain's opening try which was easily converted by Natasha Hunt before Abi Burton extended their lead with an unconverted try.

Jasmine would complete her brace, and Breat Britain's third try of the match to ensure they go for the breather 17-0 up.

Megan Jones added another try after the break with Helena Rowland adding the extras for a commanding 24-0 lead. Lisa Thomson completed the rout with a try of her own, which was converted by Holly Aichison.

On Thursday, The Kenyan ladies had looked to be making a comeback after rallying from 14-0 down to trail 14-12 at halftime against the Russians. However, the Russians put up an impressive display in the second half to secure their first win of the competition.

Russia had narrowly lost 14-12 to Great Britain in their first match earlier, while Kenya lost 29-7to New Zealand.