Tokyo Olympics: Russia tame Kenya Lionesses

In Tokyo

Kenya Lionesses went down fighting 12-35 to Russia in their second pool c rugby sevens match at the Tokyo Olympic Stadium Thursday.

The Kenyan ladies had looked to be making a comeback after rallying from 14-0 down to trail 14-12 at halftime. However, the Russians put up an impressive display in the second half to secure their first win of the competition.

They had narrowly lost 12-14 to Great Britain in their first match earlier, while Kenya lost 7-29 to New Zealand. Kenya will play Great Britain in their final match, the latter lost 21-26 to New Zeland in their final match.

Just like in their first match, the Kenyans started slowly and their opponents captialised with Nadezhda Sozonova touching down between the sticks. The Russians again one possesion and Kristina Seredina raced clear to to make the try and once again the conversion was successful as Russia led 14-0.

Kenya fought back in the closing stages of the opening half as Janet Okello ran almost the entire length of the field to bring down the ball between the sticks and Sarah Ndunde added the extras. Okello was not done as she showed her power to make another try, but Ndunde missed the conversion as Kenya trailed 12-14 at the drinks.