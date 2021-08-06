Tokyo Olympics: Grand finale as athletics curtains drawn

In Tokyo

Strange things do happen in sport, and that’s why sport draws all sorts of emotions.

Little wonder organisers of these Tokyo Olympic Games came up with the motto: “United by emotion.”

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics have drawn many shocking results – like Italy winning the 100 metres and men’s 4x100 metres relay.

Or the USA men failing to win a single men’s track gold medal to date at these Games so far, with only the long relays left in their areas of specialty on Saturday.

Kenya lines up at 7.45pm local time (1.45pm Kenyan time) today for the women’s 10,000 metres where Hellen Obiri will be seeking to graduate her 5,000m silver to gold and stun pre-race favourites Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands and Ethiopia’s world record holder Letesenbet Gidey.

She teams up with Irene Chebet Cheptai and Sheila Chelangat, with the pair of world champion Timothy Cheruiyot and new Olympic record holder Abel Kipsang lining up later in the final of the 1,500m at 8.40pm (2.40pm Kenyan time).

If there’s anyone that can beat Cheruiyot, then it’s either Kipsang or Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigtsen in Saturday’s race that winds up the distance running programme on the track.

The men’s marathon Sunday morning sees Kenya line up defending champion and world record holder Eliud Kipchoge alongside Doha 2019 World Championships bronze medalist Amos Kipruto and Boston and Chicago champion Lawrence Cherono.