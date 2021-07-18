Tokyo here we come! Malkia Strikers first into Olympic Village

In Tokyo, Japan

Malkia Strikers will be the first Kenyan team to check into the Tokyo Olympic Games Village Monday.

The national women’s volleyball team concluded their training camp in Kurume City Sunday where they have been accommodated for the last 10 days.

Locals flocked the public gymnasium in this city of 300,000 people to bid farewell to the Kenyans, whose players and coaches were full of praise for the reception they had in Kurume and subsequent stay and flawless training.

The volleyballers were then treated to a special farewell with song and dance.

“It was a great farewell and it was special to have Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed on phone to thank the hosts for taking good care of us,” said Team Kenya’s deputy chef de mission Shoaib Vayani, who joined the players and coaches in dancing to traditional Kenyan songs.

The Malkia Strikers take the early two-hour flight from the Fukuoka Airport – which is an hour by bus from Kurume – to Tokyo’s Haneda Airport today and are expected to check into the Olympic Village just before midday.

Malkia Strikers’ middle blocker Gladys Ekaru stretched during the national women’s volleyball team’s final training session at the Kurume Gymnasium on July 18, 2021. Photo credit: Edward Alusa | Team Kenya

They will be followed Tuesday by the men’s national sevens team, “Shujaa”, with the women’s sevens team, “Lionesses”, departing Kurume for the Olympic Village on Friday, followed a day later by sprinters Mark Otieno, Ferdinand Omanyala and Hellen Syombua.

The pre-Olympics training camp was developed after an agreement between the City of Kurume, Kenya’s Ministry of Sports, Culture and Heritage together with the National Olympic Committee of Kenya.

Team Kenya’s chef de mission Waithaka Kioni last night said all arrangements are in place for the Kenyan teams’ arrival in the Olympic Village.

Team Kenya members (from left): Paul Bitok (coach women’s volleyball team), Philadelphia Olando (captain, women’s rugby team) Mercy Moim (captain women’s volleyball team), and Andrew Amonde show their patriotism at the team’s hotel in Kurume on July 18, 2021. Photo credit: Edward Alusa | Team Kenya

“So far so good. From the feedback we got from the team in Kurume, the camp there has been very successful. We are now ready to receive the teams here,” said Kioni, who has been at the Olympic Village for the last fortnight, going through mandatory pre-Games paperwork along with National Olympic Committee of Kenya’s athletes’ representative Humphrey Kayange and Team Kenya executive officer Wangui Kibe.

“There has been marked improvement in the women’s volleyball team and the men’s rugby team.

“It’s unfortunate that a section of the women’s rugby team that was in consignment hasn’t been able to be released as they came into close contact with an athlete from another country who had tested positive for Covid-19.”

Track and field athletes along with boxers, swimmers and lone taekwondo exponent are also expected at the Tokyo Olympic Village next weekend.

The men’s and women’s marathon teams will arrive from August 1 and travel to Sapporo for the competition that will be held on August 8.

Organisers of the Tokyo Olympics experienced their busiest day yesterday when over 4,000 athletes and officials were expected in the Japanese capital ahead of Friday’s Opening Ceremonies.

Tokyo’s main international airports of Narita and Haneda dedicated special zones for Olympic delegations with hundreds of volunteers at hand to assist in ensuring smooth arrivals.