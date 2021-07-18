Tokyo here we come! Malkia Strikers first into Olympic Village

Kurume

A group of fans cheers Malkia Strikers when they held their final training session at the Kurume City Gymnasium on July 18, 2021.

Photo credit: Edward Alusa | Team Kenya

By  Elias Makori

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Organisers of the Tokyo Olympics experienced their busiest day yesterday when over 4,000 athletes and officials were expected in the Japanese capital ahead of Friday’s Opening Ceremonies.
  • Tokyo’s main international airports of Narita and Haneda dedicated special zones for Olympic delegations with hundreds of volunteers at hand to assist in ensuring smooth arrivals.
  • Mandatory Covid-19 tests were conducted on all arriving athletes and officials.

In Tokyo, Japan

