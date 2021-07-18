Tokyo 2020 Olympics Notebook - Day 8

Tokyo 2020

An in-flight screen aboard Japan Airlines, the official Olympic airline partners. 

Photo credit: Elias Makori | Nation Media Group

By  Elias Makori

Editor (Sports), Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • As standard procedure, separate lifts are assigned to Olympic guests who aren’t allowed to entertain visitors in their rooms, or even in the lobby.
  • Separate dining rooms are also assigned, with the visitors urged to avoid venturing onto the streets without adequate reason. Hotel bars have also been temporarily closed, much to the chagrin of many.

VIP treatment for Olympic teams

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.