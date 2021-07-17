Tokyo 2020 Olympics Notebook - Day 7

KCB Bank proves leadership pedigree

It’s interesting to note that both flagbearers for Team Kenya at next Friday’s Opening Ceremony for the Olympic Games will be from KCB sports teams. Andrew Amonde plays for KCB’s rugby side while Mercy Moim is an experienced member of the KCB Women’s Volleyball Club. Throw in national women’s volleyball coach Paul Bitok, who is also the KCB Women’s Volleyball Club coach, the bank’s CEO Joshua Oigara will most certainly follow the Games in Tokyo with additional interest, and monumental pride. You can take that to the bank!

Wikipedia Japan asking for Sh300 ‘mchango’

Wikipedia in Japan is making this appeal on its homepage: “To all our readers in Japan: It might be awkward, but please don't scroll past this. This Saturday we humbly ask you to defend Wikipedia's independence. 98% of our readers don't give; they simply look the other way. If you are an exceptional reader who has already donated, we sincerely thank you. If you donate just ¥300 (about Sh300), Wikipedia could keep thriving for years. Most people donate for a simple reason—because Wikipedia is useful. If Wikipedia has given you ¥300 worth of knowledge this year, take a minute to donate. Thank you.”

Stocked up ugali fans thinking alike

For any Kenyan athlete, ugali is not merely a national staple. It’s a crucial part of the pre-competition menu. In the Netherlands, race organisers even hire ugali cooks. Kenyan athletes here aren’t taking any chances, carrying with them packets of the all-important maize meal flour. Chefs at Team Kenya’s New Plaza Hotel have been equally useful, trained to spin the staple into a sumptuous meal, much to the excitement of the Kenyan athletes and officials here. With the team moving to the Olympic Village in Tokyo next week, Team Kenya hope to find the staple on the menu there too.

Cough at your own peril here

*****