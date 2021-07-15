Tokyo 2020 Olympics Notebook - Day 6
What you need to know:
- With Japan’s election looming, alcohol, or lack of it, could decide the fate of Japan’s Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.
- The PM’s administration has been accused of formulating a controversial request to alcohol suppliers asking them to halt alcohol sales to pubs and restaurants flouting Covid-19 guidelines.
In Kurume City, Japan
Alcohol could be Japan PM’s swansong
Osaka one of the most livable cities
An annual survey has ranked the Japanese city of Osaka as the second most “livable” city, ranking behind New Zealand’s Auckland. The survey looks at various issues including stability, health, culture and environment. You are not likely to be mugged or burgled in Japanese cities, including Osaka, which has recorded hardly any incidents of terrorism or shooting.
Moving house in Covid-19 times
Moving into a new neighbourhood in Japan during these Covid-19 days has become quite complicated. Normally, a new tenant here would ring neighbours’ doorbells and introduce himself or herself. But owing to Covid-19 regulations on social distancing, new tenants are instead dropping greeting cards into their neighbours’ mailboxes to announce their arrival. Many can’t wait to see their new neighbours with their masks off!
Kenyan tea a hit in team hotel
The Kericho Gold, one of Kenya’s premium tea labels, has become a constant hit at the Team Kenya hotel here. Chefs at the New Plaza Hotel went through a crash course on preparation of Kenyan food, and tea, at the Kenyan embassy in Tokyo and they seem to have put their act together, coming up with a neat cup of tea that’s now in huge demand at mealtime and during tea breaks.