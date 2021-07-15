Tokyo 2020 Olympics Notebook - Day 6

In Kurume City, Japan

Alcohol could be Japan PM’s swansong

With Japan’s election looming, alcohol, or lack of it, could decide the fate of Japan’s Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. The PM’s administration has been accused of formulating a controversial request to alcohol suppliers asking them to halt alcohol sales to pubs and restaurants flouting Covid-19 guidelines. This hasn’t gone down well with opposition leaders and restaurateurs, and most, naturally, voters.

Osaka one of the most livable cities

An annual survey has ranked the Japanese city of Osaka as the second most “livable” city, ranking behind New Zealand’s Auckland. The survey looks at various issues including stability, health, culture and environment. You are not likely to be mugged or burgled in Japanese cities, including Osaka, which has recorded hardly any incidents of terrorism or shooting.

Moving house in Covid-19 times

Moving into a new neighbourhood in Japan during these Covid-19 days has become quite complicated. Normally, a new tenant here would ring neighbours’ doorbells and introduce himself or herself. But owing to Covid-19 regulations on social distancing, new tenants are instead dropping greeting cards into their neighbours’ mailboxes to announce their arrival. Many can’t wait to see their new neighbours with their masks off!

