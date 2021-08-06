Tokyo 2020 Olympics Notebook - Day 27

Nagoya Mayor bites more than he can chew

An excited Nagoya Mayor Takashi Kawamura has found himself in the soup for biting a gold medal belonging to Japan softball team member Miu Goto. The Japan News reported that Mayor Kawamura had asked Goto to put the medal round his neck, after which the Mayor bit the medal, just as athletes do when they are awarded the coveted item. “One person said it was ‘disrespectful to the athletes’ and another asked ‘how is it appropriate when we are being urged to take infection control measures’,” the newspaper wrote. Owing to the backlash, the Mayor issued a statement saying: “Biting the medal was my way of expressing the greatest affection. If I caused any trouble, I’m sorry.”

Concern as Tokyo coronavirus cases increase

With the global tally of coronavirus cases estimated to have hit 200 million on Wednesday, there is continued concern here in Tokyo where 5,042 new cases were logged on Thursday. These beat the previous daily high of 4,166. A total of 353 people associated with the Olympic Games have tested positive. The Japanese government has put in place various containment measures, including restricting or banning altogether the sale of alcohol. Only establishments that meet certain conditions, such as implementing infection control measures, and if cases are on the decline, can be allowed to serve alcohol until 7pm.

