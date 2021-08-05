Tokyo 2020 Olympics Notebook - Day 26

Emmanuel Korir

Yamanaka-san (left)  hands a bottle of Japanese whisky to Nation Sports Editor Elias Makori in Tokyo, Japan on August 4, 2021 to celebrate Emmanuel Korir's gold.

Photo credit: Pool |

By  Elias Makori

Editor (Sports), Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • I’m told that the first Friday of August, which is today, is designated as International Beer Day.

World Blended Whisky to celebrate Korir gold medal

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.