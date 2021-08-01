Tokyo 2020 Olympics Notebook - Day 22

Bottles of Japanese mineral water

Bottles of Japanese mineral water. In Japan, tap water is safer than mineral water.

Photo credit: Elias Makori | Nation Media Group

By  Elias Makori

Editor (Sports), Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Sunday's report said 131 water taps in the Tokyo Metropolitan Area have installed automatic water quality meters
  • In Japan, the surname comes first and it’s in law that a married woman is supposed to adopt her husband’s surname
  • Team Kenya have a psychologist, former swimming star Kanyali Ilako, embedded in Team Kenya and handling the athletes’ psychological concerns


Tokyo tap water safer than bottled mineral water 

