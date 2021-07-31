Tokyo 2020 Olympics Notebook - Day 21

A ‘no-smoking’ sign.

A ‘no-smoking’ sign on a pedestrian walkway in Tokyo.

Photo credit: Elias Makori | Nation Media Group

By  Elias Makori

Editor (Sports), Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Smoking in public is considered uncultured and there are signs everywhere reminding the public that it’s an offence to light up in these public spaces.

‘No smoking’ signs displayed prominently here

