Tokyo 2020 Olympics Notebook - Day 20

A journalist serves herself a cup of coffee at the Tokyo National Stadium’s Media Centre

A journalist serves herself a cup of coffee at the Tokyo National Stadium’s Media Centre on July 30, 2021.


Photo credit: Elias Makori | Nation Media Group

By  Elias Makori

Editor (Sports), Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Covering such major championships is a high-adrenaline job for journalists who take their coffee strong, just to stay awake and alert
  • Former elite 400 metres runner Katharine Merry has become the first female English stadium announcer to be appointed by World Athletics for an Olympic Games
  • Adult entertainment clubs are discreetly operating after hours, thirsting to rake in some income from the legion of foreign visitors here for the Olympic Games

Coffee protests at Olympic Stadium media centre

