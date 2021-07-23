Tokyo 2020 Olympics Notebook - Day 13

Tabu Irina

A photo of the goodwill message from Kenya’s Ambassador to Tokyo, Tabu Irina, to Kenyan athletes who are taking part in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Photo credit: Elias Makori

By  Elias Makori

Editor (Sports), Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The chemistry between CS Amina and PS Okudo has worked well for Kenyan sport.

CS Amina arrives, PS Okudo holds fort in Nairobi

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.