Tokyo 2020 Olympics Notebook - Day 12

Jane Wacu

Jane Wacu autographs a Kenyan flag for Citizen TV journalist Mike Okinyi at Team Kenya’s training session at the Shiohama Civic Gym July 22, 2021.

Photo credit: Elias Makori | Nation Media Group

By  Elias Makori

Editor (Sports), Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • At 36, Jane Wacu is one of the most experienced players on the Malkia Strikers roster.
  • The Kenya Prisons Service sergeant has travelled widely, enjoying a sport she started off playing in Nyeri County and, for many years, has been the poster girl of Kenyan volleyball.

In Tokyo

