Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Day 6 photos

China's Chen Meng serves to Hong Kong's Doo Hoi-kem during their women's singles quarterfinals table tennis match at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo on July 28, 2021.
The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games standout photos for Day 6 action:
USA's Erica Sullivan competes in the final of the women's 1500m freestyle swimming event during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Tokyo on July 28, 2021.
An overview shows Kazakhstan's Bekzad Nurdauletov(red) and Russia's Imam Khataev fighting during their men's light heavy (75-81kg) preliminaries round of 16 boxing match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo on July 28, 2021.
Fiji's players react after winning the men's final rugby sevens match againsr New Zealand during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo Stadium in Tokyo on July 28, 2021.
Norway's pivot Magnus Gullerud (right) jumps to shoot past Argentina's pivot Lucas Moscariello during their men's preliminary round group A handball match of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Yoyogi National Stadium in Tokyo on July 28, 2021.
USA's Kevin Wayne Durant dribbles the ball past Iran's Navid Rezaeifar in their men's preliminary round group A basketball match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama on July 28, 2021.
China's Sun Yingsha competes against Germany's Ying Han during their women's singles quarterfinals table tennis match at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo on July 28, 2021.
Poland's Krzysztof Majerczak competes in the men's kayak heats during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Kasai Canoe Slalom Centre in Tokyo on July 28, 2021.
Australia's Skye Nicolson takes a punch from Britain's Karriss Artingstall during their women's feather (54-57kg) quarter-final boxing match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo on July 28, 2021.
USA's teammates celebrate after winning at the end of their women's semi-final 3x3 basketball match against France at the Aomi Urban Sports Park in Tokyo, on July 28, 2021 during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.
Russia's Daniil Medvedev is assisted by a physio during Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games men's singles third round tennis match against Italy's Fabio Fognini at the Ariake Tennis Park in Tokyo on July 28, 2021.
Kenya's Nelson Oyoo (front) is marked by an Ireland player during their Pool C match of the Tokyo Olympics at Tokyo Olympic Stadium on July 27, 2021.
Brazil's players celebrate Richarlison's second goal during their Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games men's group D first round match against Saudi Arabia at the Saitama Stadium in Saitama on July 28, 2021.Ayaka Naito / AFP
