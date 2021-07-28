Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Day 6 photos

Tokyo Olympics

China's Chen Meng serves to Hong Kong's Doo Hoi-kem during their women's singles quarterfinals table tennis match at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo on July 28, 2021.

Photo credit: Anne-Christine Poujoilat | AFP

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games standout photos for Day 6 action:

