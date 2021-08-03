Timothy Cheruiyot leads Simotwo, Kipsang into 1500m semis

Abel Kipsang

Kenya's Abel Kipsang (second right) sprints to win ahead of second-placed USA's Matt Centrowitz (third right) and third-placed Britain's Jake Wightman (third left) in the men's 1500m heats during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 3, 2021.
 



Photo credit: Giuseppe Cacace | AFP

By  Elias Makori

Editor (Sports), Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Cheruiyot, first of the three Kenyans on the track early Tuesday, timed 3:36.01 to finish second to Belgium's Ismael Debjani (3:36.00) while Australia's Oliver Hoare (3:36.09) claimed third-place in the first hear.
  • Cheruiyot, the world champion over the distance, will be hoping to return home with the gold that Kenya last won at the 2008 Olympics.

In Tokyo

