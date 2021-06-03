'Heartbroken' world number one Barty retires from French Open

Australia's Ashleigh Barty in action during French Open

Australia's Ashleigh Barty returns the ball to Bernarda Pera of the US during their women's singles first round tennis match on Day 3 of The Roland Garros 2021 French Open tennis tournament in Paris on June 1, 2021.


Photo credit: Christophe Archambault | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The Australian, who won the title on her last visit to Roland Garros in 2019, left the court for medical treatment after losing the first set 6-1
  • It is Barty's earliest exit from a Grand Slam tournament since a second-round loss at Roland Garros in 2018
  • The world's top three will not be the only notable absentees from the third round, with injury-plagued former US Open champion Bianca Andreescu having fallen at the first hurdle

Paris

