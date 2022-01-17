Breaking News: Businessman Jimi Wanjigi arrested over 'fraud'

Why Djokovic could be barred from French Open

Serbia's Novak Djokovic kisses The Mousquetaires Cup (The Musketeers) as he celebrates after winning against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas at the end of their men's final match on Day 15 of The Roland Garros 2021 French Open in Paris on June 13, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Anne-Christine Poujoulat| AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • France's vaccine pass law will require people to carry vaccination certificates to enter public places such as restaurants, cafes, cinemas and intercity trains.
  • The first major international sports event to be directly affected would be the upcoming Six Nations rugby championship when France will host Italy on February 6, Ireland on February 12 and England on March 19.

Paris

