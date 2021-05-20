Wheelchair tennis team Paralympics dream pegged on wild cards

Kenya’s wheelchair tennis national team is optimistic of getting wild cards from International Tennis Federation (ITF) to participate in the Tokyo Paralympics and World Cup later this year.

The team is fresh from the Africa world wheelchair tennis qualifiers that were held in Portugal from May 10-13 where the top four sides qualified for the Summer Games and World Cup slated for October.

The Paralympics will be held from July 23 to August 8 in Tokyo, Japan.

The women’s team that included chairperson Jane Ndenga, Phoebe Masika and Asiya Sururu finished seventh while the men's team of Collins Omondi, Asman Rajab, Peter Munuve and Warioba Matano finished sixth.

“We have applied for wildcard passes and are crossing fingers we get them. Meanwhile, we are preparing for Futures tournament to be held in Croatia and South Africa in June and September respectively," Ndenga told Nation Sport.

"After the Portugal experience, there is no relaxing. We are hoping there will be no more lock down because it has really affected our endurance and everything that was to be done on the courts, especially our training drills.”

Despite the team having a great learning experience in Portugal, lack of advanced wheelchairs proved to be a major challenge.

“We really had trouble with the wheelchairs but we thank God the government officials who accompanied the team watched us struggle. We hope they will work on improving the state of our chairs soon," noted Ndenga.

"We also realised that our opponents compete in many tournaments unlike Team Kenya that only has two tournaments in a year. We need more tournaments in Africa and Europe because the competition is very high."