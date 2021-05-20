Wheelchair tennis team Paralympics dream pegged on wild cards

Asiya Sururu (centre) during a past wheelchair tennis event at Nairobi club.


By  Lokeder Natiom

  • The team is fresh from the Africa world wheelchair tennis qualifiers that were held in Portugal from May 10-13 where the top four sides qualified for the Summer Games and World Cup
  • Despite the team having a great learning experience in Portugal, lack of advanced wheelchairs proved to be a major challenge
  • This will be the first time the women team will miss out on the World Cup after featuring in the 2014, 2017 and 2018 editions since the inception of the sport in 2012
Kenya’s wheelchair tennis national team is optimistic of getting wild cards from International Tennis Federation (ITF) to participate in the Tokyo Paralympics and World Cup later this year.

