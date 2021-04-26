Wheelchair teams begin residential camp at Windsor

Kenya’s Jane Ndenga returns a serve during her doubles match with team mate Pheobe Masika against Cameroon’s Lydie Mfoun and Irene Nkwa during World Team Cup Africa Wheelchair tennis qualifiers at Nairobi Club on February 13.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group
By  Lokeder Natiom

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Tennis Kenya President James Kenani expressed that despite sports being suspended in the country, it was a relief for them when the government gave them a letter of exemption to assist the players in training.
  • “The only event wheelchair tennis had last year was the World Team Cup Africa qualifiers and we don’t want them to lose out on these events this year especially now that there is a possibility of them getting to the Olympics. We are grateful to the government for hearing us out and now the ball is in our court to come back with the best results,” he said.

Tennis Kenya’s wheelchair team started their residential camp on Sunday at the Windsor Golf Hotel in Nairobi in preparation for the Africa World wheelchair tennis qualifiers scheduled for Mid May in Portugal.

