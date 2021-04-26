Wheelchair teams begin residential camp at Windsor

Tennis Kenya’s wheelchair team started their residential camp on Sunday at the Windsor Golf Hotel in Nairobi in preparation for the Africa World wheelchair tennis qualifiers scheduled for Mid May in Portugal.

Kenya’s wheelchair tennis chairperson Jane Ndenga, Phoebe Masika and Asiya Sururu will be representing the women’s team, while the men’s team will have Collins Omondi, Asman Rajab, Peter Munuve and Warioba Matano.

Over 300 players will represent their nations for the chance to be crowned BNP Paribas World Team Cup champions in 2021, starting at the qualification event.

“This year will be different because we have always hosted the qualifiers and also now we will be facing some of the giants of the game like South Africa and Egypt in a world stage, but we will not let that intimidate us. We will put in our best and see if we can live out our dream of qualifying for the Olympics.

“Our main concern now is that we have not trained as much as we should have because we are now starting camp about two weeks to the main event instead of the three months prior training that we are used to. Our doubles matches might be threatened because you need enough time in training to master techniques with your partner but we hope that all will turn out well,” Jane Ndenga told Nation Sport.

The BNP Paribas World Team Cup events switched to two new slots in the UNIQLO Wheelchair Tennis Tour calendar in 2021.

The World Group event was moved to October, while the four regional qualification events that always happen in February will now be consolidated at a single venue next month in Portugal.

In 2020 February, Kenya hosted the BNP World Team Cup Africa Qualifiers where the women team came in second place after Morocco with the men's team finishing fifth in their competiton.

Unlike the men’s team who were trying their luck to debut in the World Cup this year, this will be the first time that the women team will miss out from the competition after featuring in the 2014, 2017 and 2018 editions since the inception in 2012.

Tennis Kenya President James Kenani expressed that despite sports being suspended in the country, it was a relief for them when the government gave them a letter of exemption to assist the players in training.