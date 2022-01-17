What next for Novak Djokovic?

Novak Djokovic

This screen grab from AFPTV shows Serbia's Novak Djokovic (centre) as he disembarks from his plane at the airport in Dubai on January 17, 2022, after losing a legal battle on January 16 in Australia to stay and play in the Australian Open tennis tournament over his coronavirus vaccination status.
 

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The US Open would also appear to be a no-go area for the Serb according to the stringent vaccination rules currently in place in New York.
  • "It is an objective, yes, to prove that I can break all the records," Djokovic said last November. "I'm very motivated to carry on."
  • Whether the damaging Australian saga has sapped that inner drive will be hard to gauge but for the moment that Grand Slam record must seem further away than ever. 

Paris, France 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.