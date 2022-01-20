US Open champion Raducanu crashes out of Australian Open

Britain's Emma Raducanu hits a return against Montenegro's Danka Kovinic

Britain's Emma Raducanu hits a return against Montenegro's Danka Kovinic during their women's singles match on day four of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 20, 2022.

Photo credit: Martin Keep | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The 19-year-old, making her debut at Melbourne Park, looked on track when she raced to a 3-0 lead in the opening set against Montenegro's Danka Kovinic
  • The result put Kovinic, the world number 98, into the third round of a major for the first time
  • She will now play either two-time Grand Slam winner Simona Halep, seeded 14, or Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia for a place in the fourth round

Melbourne

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.