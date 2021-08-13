Unbeaten Kenya storms semis of Davis Cup tourney

Kenya Friday advanced to the semi-finals of the Davis Cup Africa Group 3 tournament after beating Ghana 3-0 at the Smash Sports Club in Cairo, Egypt.

Kenya’s Ibrahim Kibet and Ismael Changawa beat Benjamin Palm and Samuel Antwi respectively in the Singles matches. Palm and Antwi forfeited the doubles match against Albert Njogu and Kibet handing Kenya an automatic victory.

"I don't know what happened to Ghana today but their retirement and forfeiting in the different matches has helped the players retain their energy for the semi-finals. We expected them to make us sweat like Mozambique but they had their own troubles that have worked to our advantage. We just have to fuel ourselves with this luck we got today to make sure that the semis are worth it," said non-playing captain Francis Rogoi in a phone interview from Cairo.

Related Kenya march on in Davis Cup campaign Tennis

In the first match, Kibet - ranked at position 1418 in the International Tennis Federation (ITF) Singles rankings - beat Palm 6-3 in the first set before the 19-year-old from Mozambique retired in the beginning of the second set, gifting Kibet the win.

Later, Kenya’s top seed Changawa outclassed Antwi, currently ranked at position 1255 in the International Tennis Federation (ITF) Junior ranking, in two straight sets of 6-1, 6-0 to add to Kenya’s tally in the seven-team contest.

In the doubles, Ghana’s duo of Antwi and Palm handed Kenya their third win by forfeiting the match leading to a win for 20-year-old Albert Njogu and Kibet.

Kenya finished top of Group 'B' which also had Ghana, Rwanda and Mozambique.

Mozambique also advanced to the semis after finishing second with two points. Rwanda and Ghana finish at positions three and four respectively with one and zero points respectively as well.

In Group 'A', Egypt and Benin advance to the semi-finals. Egypt finished first with two points while Benin came in second with one point. Algeria was left out without a point.

On Saturday, Kenya will play against Benin while Egypt face Mozambique in the semi-finals at the same venue.

The two finalists will advance to the 2022 World Group II play-offs.

The two teams finishing third in their groups will enter a relegation play-off, with the losers joining the team finishing fourth in contesting Africa Group IV in 2022.