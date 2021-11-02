Breaking News: Ministry orders half-term break after wave of student unrest

Tennis star Okutoyi climbs 20 places in ITF rankings

Angela Okutoyi

Angela Okutoyi in action during a previous tournament in Ruiru, Kenya.

Photo credit: Pool |

By  Geoffrey Anene

What you need to know:

  • Okutoyi is back from South Africa where she competed in three ITF World Tennis Junior Tours.
  • The 17-year-old reached the semi-final in singles at the J3 Stellenbosch (October 11-15) and came in the second round in J2 Stellenbosch (October 18-22) and JA Cape Town (October 25-30). 

Kenyan star Angella Okutoyi has risen 20 places to 136th in the latest International Tennis Federation (ITF) Junior Rankings as Tennis Kenya named six players who will represent the country at the Cup of African Nations.

