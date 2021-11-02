Tennis star Okutoyi climbs 20 places in ITF rankings

Kenyan star Angella Okutoyi has risen 20 places to 136th in the latest International Tennis Federation (ITF) Junior Rankings as Tennis Kenya named six players who will represent the country at the Cup of African Nations.

The continental competition will run from November 8-14 in Tunisia. Okutoyi, whose ascendancy came as a result of competing in three ITF Junior tournaments in South Africa last month, will lead the women’s team which also has Alicia Owegi and Cynthia Wanjala.

Owegi and Wanjala have also improved in the latest ITF rankings after shining in the J4 Nairobi tournament held at Nairobi Club last week. Owegi is up 36 spots to 1,050, while Wanjala has moved 444 places up to 1,805 globally.

Okutoyi’s twin sister, Roselida Asumwa, who is at position 1,583 after climbing 44 places, misses out of the Kenyan squad.

Kenya’s flag-bearers in the men’s category are Derick Ominde, 18, who is ranked 755 in ITF Junior rankings (138 places up), Ismael Changawa, 25, who has dropped from 2,017 to 2,005 in the ITF Senior rankings, and Albert Njogu, 20, who has a career-high ranking of 308 achieved in 2019.

Okutoyi is back from South Africa where she competed in three ITF World Tennis Junior Tours.

The 17-year-old reached the semi-final in singles at the J3 Stellenbosch (October 11-15) and came in the second round in J2 Stellenbosch (October 18-22) and JA Cape Town (October 25-30).

Okutoyi, Owegi and Changawa represented Kenya at the 2018 Cup of Africa Nations in Botswana. Okutoyi lost 6-1, 6-2 against Tunisian Chiraz Bechiri in the singles final.

Her compatriots Owegi and Shania Gahdia lost in the round of 32 and in the round of 16 respectively.