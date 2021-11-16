Tennis star Kyrgios wants Australian Open cancelled

Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios returns the ball to Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal (out of frame) during their Mexico ATP 500 Open men's single tennis match in Acapulco, Guerrero state, Mexico on February 27, 2019.

Photo credit: Pedro Pardo | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The city has spent more than 260 days under lockdown since coronavirus emerged, and Kyrgios suggested it was not worth risking another setback.
  • "I don't think the Aus Open should go ahead, just for the people in Melbourne -- you've got to send a message," he said on his podcast, 'No Boundaries'.

Sydney

