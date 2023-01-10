Tennis: Kenyan girls Ahoya, Mwakha shine in Burundi

Kenyans Seline Ahoya and Melissa Mwakha Tuesday bagged the Eastern Africa Zonal Tennis Championships individual titles in Bujumbura, Burundi.

Ahoya and Mwakha were top seeds in the Girls 14 and Under and 16 and Under categories respectively.

Thirteen-year-old Ahoya beat compatriot Nancy Kawira 6-3, 6-4 in a riveting final. En route to the final, Ahoya swept aside sixth-seeded Marie Ceilla Kezakimana (Burundi) 6-2, 7-5 in the semi-final stage as Kawira dismissed another Burundian Thierine Ineza 6-3, 6-2.

Mwakha,15, lived up to the expectations after outwitting second-seeded Mercyline Oresha,16, 6-1, 6-1 in another exciting final.

Kenya’s Sophie Nelima was Mwakha’s casualty in the semi-final after losing 6-1, 6-2, while Oresha overpowered Tanzanian Nasha Singo 6-0, 6-2 on Monday.

Kenya’s best performer in the boys’ categories was top-seeded Ayush Bhandari who settled for third place in the 14 and Under event.

Bhandari beat second-seeded Jonah Ssentongo from Uganda 6-2, 6-0. The two suffered upsets against eighth-seeded Miki Igiraneza (Burundi) and fourth-seeded Abdul Latif Ssendyowa (Uganda) in semi-finals on Monday respectively.

Igiraneza, who thrashed Bhandari 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 in the semi-final stage, triumphed 6-4, 6-4 against Ssendyowa in the final. Ssendyowa saw off fellow Ugandan Ssentongo 3-6, 6-2, 6-0 in the semi-final.

Burundi also won the Boys' 16 and Under after top-seeded Terry Gatoto Allan floored Uganda second-seed Troy Zziwa 6-1, 6-0 in the final.

Gatoto dispatched Kenya’s third-seed Baraka Ominde 6-0, 6-1 in the semi-final as Zziwa stopped Burundian Brunel Niyongere 6-4, 6-1.

Ominde clinched third spot after outwitting Niyongere 6-2, 6-1. Fifth-seeded Jeff Okuku, who was in Tunisia last month for a 10-day trial camp, finished ninth in Bujumbura after beating Dan Arck Muterampuhwe (Burundi) 6-0, 6-2 in a ranking match.

The end of the individual competition paves way for the team event from January 11-15. The zonal championships serve as a qualifying event for the African championships.