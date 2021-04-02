Tennis Kenya reels from ban on sports

Another year, another blow to Kenyan tennis after a second suspension of all sports by the government to stem the rise in Covid-19 cases.

According to Tennis Kenya president James Kenani the suspension was fine last year when they didn’t have much information about the virus but “cancelling every sport this year is just not fair.”

“We are disappointed. How everything is being done in a wholesale manner is surely not the best way to handle this crisis. They should have done an evaluation of each individual sport and determine which one places players at a higher risk. We just want fairness,” said Kenani.

Tennis Kenya was just opening up its calendar after last year’s inactivity.

In January, the International Tennis Federation World Junior Tennis Tour Nairobi Edition kicked off the year successfully with 20 countries participating.

“Tennis is not a team event. We have followed all the rules on social distancing, keeping the crowds away and wearing masks we don’t have to suffer like this again. Throwing away another year again is slowly but surely killing the winning spirit for our players,” Kenani added.

Kenani says that the unexpected suspension has thrown a spin in their plans and they don't want another year wasted with most of their junior players having long holidays that were conducive for training.

The BNP World Cup Africa wheelchair qualifiers in May, Davis Cup Group 3 contest in September and the Billie Jean Cup in July were to highlight this year’s calendar of events.

“Our biggest challenge now is how to get our teams together and keep them active because most players are already discouraged. We expect that the government will lift this ban as soon as possible because it is through these competitions that the federation and the players are able to sustain themselves especially financially,” Kenani told Nation Sport.

"We are planning to have a meeting with the tennis council next week to see what's next for the federation and for the players but until then the government should reconsider non contact sports for now even if it means getting the vaccine alongside the vulnerable," he added.