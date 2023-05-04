Table tennis: Favourites Aruna, Assar shine as Kenyans falter at Kasarani

Favourites Qaudri Aruna and Omar Assar on Thursday floored their respective opponents 3-0 to start brightly their campaigns in the 2023 International Table Tennis (ITTF) Africa Cup at Moi International Sports Centre (MISC) Indoor Gymnasium in Nairobi.

Both the men’s and women’s singles winner of the competition that ends on Saturday will receive $5000 (Sh682,000).

All the players taking part in the competition will also get world ranking points. It was a tough start for home players as none won their first group matches.

Aruna, who is currently ranked top in Africa and 12th globally, made light work of Kenya's Peter Muturi winning in three straight sets - 11 -9, 11-5 and 11-9.

With the Nigerian's eyes set on the title, he said he will not be taking chances in any match.

“There are so many good players in Africa, everyone is a title contender, so I’m taking it a match after a time," said Aruna.

His main challenger Assar who is ranked second in Africa and eying his 10th title in the competition, thrashed Saido Mohamed - 11-1, 11-2 and 11-3. The two top players last met on March 3, 2018 in Nairobi in the final of the ITTF Africa Top 16 Cup with Omar carrying the day.

“It (another final against Omar) is possible. The objective of every player is to do well and win, so everyone will fight for it and it will now depend on who will be lucky,” said Aruna.

Assar said: ”Of course he (Aruna) is one of the favourites. Last time we had a very good match and I’m looking to have even a better match this time round. I am very hungry to win the 10th title, so I hope it will happen here in Nairobi.”

Following their bright start in the competition, Aruna and Assar topped Group One and Two respectively with two points each.

Brian Mutua, Boniface Musyoki and Josiah Wandera also started their campaigns with losses.

Mutua lost 3-0 ( 11-7, 11-4 and 11-6) to Mehdi Bouloussa, Musyoki fell 1-3 (5-11, 11-9, 7-11 and 5-11) to Ugandan Samuel Ankunda while Wandera lost 0-3 ( 6-11, 6-11 and 7-11) to Algerian Sami Kherouf.

In women’s singles, Egyptian teenage sensations Hana Goda and Dina Meshref were too strong for Ethiopian Feven Tamiru and Kenya's Nasimiyu Wele.