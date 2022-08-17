Siblings Okutoyi, Asumwa get Karen Country Club membership

Wimbledon Doubles junior champion Angella Okutoyi has received another huge boost ahead of the US Open Junior Championships after Karen Country Club awarded club membership to her and her twin sister Roselida Asumwa on Wednesday.

Okutoyi, who is fresh from competing in three W15 Monastir tournaments in Tunisia, and Asumwa were issued with certificates for the membership by Chairman of Karen Country Club Alan Wainaina at a function in Karen.

Okutoyi is currently looking for a Canadian visa ahead of departure Monday next week and then into the USA.

While in Canada, Okutoyi will warm up for the US Open by competing at the J1 Repentigny tournament slated for August 28 to September 3.

Okutoyi’s latest exploits comes just one month after she was awarded membership by Serena Hotels-Africa on July 19.

The gift voucher from Serena Hotels-Africa entitles her to a year membership at the prestigious Maisha Health and Spa at Nairobi Serena Hotel.

Just one day later, Okutoyi was offered financial support worth Sh500,000 from software company VasPro to boost her tennis career and fly the Kenyan flag high.

She has also been supported by Kenya Airways, who flew her on first class from London to Kenya after the historic win at Wimbledon, where she partnered Rose Marie Nijkamp from the Netherlands.

Former Kenya Open and Africa Under-18 champion Okutoyi is currently ranked 61st on the International Tennis Federation (ITF) junior rankings and first in Kenya and Africa.

Asumwa comes at position 2,043 on ITF rankings and fifth nationally. Okutoyi has a career-high of 1,501 in WTA Ranking.

She has competed in 15 tournaments this year, including the Australian Open Juniors in Melbourne, Roland Garros Juniors in France and most recently, Junior Championships at Wimbledon.

Okutoyi, 18, whose role model is American icon Serena Williams, made history in Melbourne where she became the first Kenyan girl since 1978 to even compete at a major.

She also became the first Kenyan girl to record a Junior Grand Slam match-win after defeating Italian Federica Urgesi 2-1 sets and went on to write more history by outclassing Australian Zara Larke by 2-1 sets in the first two rounds before being stopped by Serbian Lola Radivojevic in the third round 2-0.

Okutoyi is the first Kenyan to compete at the junior Grand Slam since Christian Vitulli in 2006.

Asumwa is a regular quarter-finalist, semi-finalist and finalist in regional and African junior tournaments, from Under-12 through to Under-18.

She achieved a career-high ITF Junior ranking of 1149 (January 2021). She has represented Kenya in Fed Cup/Billie Jean King Cup.