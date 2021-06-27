Serena Williams to miss Tokyo Olympics

US player Serena Williams attends a press conference in the Main Interview Room at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon, south-west London, on June 27, 2021, ahead of the start of the 2021 Wimbledon Championships.
 

Photo credit: Florian Eisele | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Williams is the joint most successful Olympian in tennis history in terms of gold medals alongside sister Venus having won one gold medal each in singles and three in doubles.
  • Venus edges the medal count slightly as she also won a silver in mixed doubles in 2016 in Rio.

London

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.