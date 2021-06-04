History-chasing Serena powers into French Open last 16

Serena Williams of the US serves the ball to Danielle Collins of the US during Roland Garros French Open

Serena Williams of the US serves the ball to Danielle Collins of the US during their women's singles third round tennis match on Day 6 of The Roland Garros 2021 French Open tennis tournament in Paris on June 4, 2021.

Photo credit: Christophe Archambault | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The 39-year-old, still one short of Margaret Court's all-time record of 24 Grand Slam singles titles, saw off fellow American Collins 6-4, 6-4
  • She will next face Kazakh 21st seed Elena Rybakina, with a potential quarter-final against old rival Victoria Azarenka up for grabs
  • Williams, seeded eighth, had a slight scare in the second set when she fell 1-4 behind against 2020 quarter-finalist Collins, but won the next five games to secure victory

