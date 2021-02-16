Serena books Osaka clash after statement win over Halep

Serena Williams of the US hits a return against Romania's Simona Halep during their women's singles quarter-final match on day nine of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on February 16, 2021.

Photo credit: David Gray | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The driven American finally held serve to level the set at 3-3 and in a mammoth, and decisive, six-minute game featuring a 20-shot rally edged ahead 4-3 on her sixth break point.
  • There was no way back for a dejected Halep as Williams held serve then took the honours on her second match point.  

Melbourne

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.