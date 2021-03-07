Roger Federer not looking at retirement

Switzerland's Roger Federer celebrates after victory against Hungary's Marton Fucsovics during their men's singles match on day seven of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 26, 2020.

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Looking ahead, Federer said that he was hoping to be back to "100 percent" for Wimbledon in June but had not taken decisions on tournaments before then or the Olympics.
  • "It's still building up to being fitter, better, faster," he said.
  • "I'll see about Dubai... then we'll see about the clay court season."

