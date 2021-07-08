Roger Federer's highs and lows at Wimbledon

Roger Federer

Switzerland's Roger Federer waves to fans as he walks across the players bridge after losing his men's quarter-finals match on the ninth day of the 2021 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 7, 2021.

Photo credit: Ben Solomon | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • With his 40th birthday in just five weeks' time, there will be doubts over his future in a sport where he is an eight-time Wimbledon winner and 20-time Grand Slam champion.
  • Federer won his first Grand Slam with a masterclass victory over giant Australian Mark Philippoussis, 7-6 (7/5), 6-2, 7-6 (7/3).

London, United Kingdom

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.