Reports: Djokovic to play in Dubai after vaccine controversy

This screen grab from AFPTV shows Serbia's Novak Djokovic (centre) as he disembarks from his plane at the airport in Dubai on January 17, 2022, after losing a legal battle on January 16 in Australia to stay and play in the Australian Open tennis tournament over his coronavirus vaccination status.
 

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Djokovic, who shares the record of 20 major titles with Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, now faces diminishing possibilities to add to his haul with France, host of Roland Garros, barring unvaccinated sportspeople and New York, home of the US Open, also under stringent virus rules.
  • Coronavirus vaccination is not a requirement to enter the United Arab Emirates, where 100 percent of residents have had at least one jab.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

