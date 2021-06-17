Rafael Nadal pulls out of Tokyo Olympics

Spain's Rafael Nadal leaves the court after the men's singles semi-final tennis match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic on Day 13 of The Roland Garros 2021 French Open tennis tournament in Paris on June 11, 2021.
 


Photo credit: Anne-Christine Poujoulat | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The 35-year-old, who won the second of his two titles at the All England Club in 2010 and landed the Olympic singles title in 2008, revealed his decision on his Twitter feed
  • The 20-time Grand Slam champion was last week beaten in the semi-finals of the French Open by Novak Djokovic

Paris

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.