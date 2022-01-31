Rafael Nadal: I don't care if I am the best ever

Rafael Nadal

Spain's Rafael Nadal kisses the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup trophy following his victory against Russia's Daniil Medvedev in their men's singles final match on day fourteen of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 31, 2022.
 

Photo credit: Martin Keep | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Nadal, whose second Australian Open title came 13 years after his first one, showed remarkable resilience against the younger Medvedev, who was touted as the favourite in the absence of defending champion Djokovic.
  • Nadal, whose brilliant career has been punctuated by injures, called the gruelling 2-6, 6-7 (5-7), 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 win "a very emotional night.

Melbourne, Australia

